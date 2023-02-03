Praesidium Investment Management Company Cuts Stake in Masonite International (DOOR)

Fintel reports that Praesidium Investment Management Company has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.11MM shares of Masonite International Corp (DOOR). This represents 4.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 5, 2022 they reported 1.52MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 27.10% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.69% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Masonite International is $110.62. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $140.70. The average price target represents an increase of 18.69% from its latest reported closing price of $93.20.

The projected annual revenue for Masonite International is $2,926MM, an increase of 2.61%. The projected annual EPS is $9.50, an increase of 37.71%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masonite International. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DOOR is 0.2616%, a decrease of 5.0086%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 28,679K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,961,403 shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,959,669 shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,505,094 shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,304,325 shares, representing an increase of 13.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 13.50% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 830,512 shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460,157 shares, representing an increase of 44.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 81.00% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 725,824 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 693,633 shares, representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 4.95% over the last quarter.

SASMX - ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Fund holds 680,290 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 691,790 shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 16.35% over the last quarter.

Masonite International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 8,500 customers in 60 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.