Praemium Ltd Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

October 28, 2024 — 06:49 pm EDT

Praemium Ltd (AU:PPS) has released an update.

Praemium Ltd has announced an update on their ongoing buy-back program, revealing they bought back 7,913 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to a total of over 39 million shares previously repurchased. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and manage its capital structure effectively.

