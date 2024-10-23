Praemium Ltd Updates on Share Buy-back Progress

Praemium Ltd (AU:PPS) has released an update.

Praemium Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing that a total of 347,118 ordinary fully paid shares were repurchased on the previous day, adding to a cumulative total of 39,469,640 shares bought back. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding in the market.

