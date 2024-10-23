News & Insights

Stocks

Praemium Ltd Updates on Share Buy-back Progress

October 23, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Praemium Ltd (AU:PPS) has released an update.

Praemium Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing that a total of 347,118 ordinary fully paid shares were repurchased on the previous day, adding to a cumulative total of 39,469,640 shares bought back. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding in the market.

For further insights into AU:PPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.