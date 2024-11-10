Praemium Ltd Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Praemium Ltd (AU:PPS) has released an update.

Praemium Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 125,445 shares on the previous trading day. This initiative reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Investors may find this buy-back activity an interesting development as it could influence the stock’s market performance.

