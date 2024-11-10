Praemium Ltd Optimizes Capital Through Share Buy-Back

Praemium Ltd (AU:PPS) has released an update.
Praemium Ltd has announced the cessation of a portion of its securities, including 727,031 ordinary fully paid shares, due to an on-market buy-back, and the lapse of 13,800 performance rights. This move is part of the company’s ongoing capital management strategy, reflecting a focus on optimizing shareholder value.
