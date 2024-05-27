News & Insights

Praemium Ltd Continues Share Buy-Back Efforts

May 27, 2024 — 07:57 pm EDT

Praemium Ltd (AU:PPS) has released an update.

Praemium Limited has actively continued its share buy-back program, purchasing an additional 101,332 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, which adds to a substantial total of 35,714,552 shares bought back to date. The ongoing buy-back scheme reflects the company’s commitment to managing its share capital effectively and is detailed in their latest update announcement dated 28th May 2024.

