News & Insights

Stocks

Praemium Ltd Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

May 22, 2024 — 06:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Praemium Ltd (AU:PPS) has released an update.

Praemium Limited has released an update on its stock buy-back program, announcing the purchase of 50,000 shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 35,369,552 shares bought back to date. The company’s ongoing buy-back activities are part of an on-market buy-back plan, which reflects its strategy to manage capital effectively.

For further insights into AU:PPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.