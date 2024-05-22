Praemium Ltd Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

Praemium Ltd (AU:PPS) has released an update.

Praemium Limited has released an update on its stock buy-back program, announcing the purchase of 50,000 shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 35,369,552 shares bought back to date. The company’s ongoing buy-back activities are part of an on-market buy-back plan, which reflects its strategy to manage capital effectively.

