Praemium Ltd Announces Ongoing Share Buy-Back

Praemium Ltd has announced a daily buy-back of their ordinary fully paid securities, acquiring 90,000 shares in the latest transaction. This move brings the total number of shares bought back to 39,874,671, showcasing the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively. Such buy-back activities often reflect a company’s confidence in its financial health and can impact stock value positively.

