News & Insights

Stocks

Praemium Ltd Announces Ongoing Share Buy-Back

October 30, 2024 — 06:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Praemium Ltd (AU:PPS) has released an update.

Praemium Ltd has announced a daily buy-back of their ordinary fully paid securities, acquiring 90,000 shares in the latest transaction. This move brings the total number of shares bought back to 39,874,671, showcasing the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively. Such buy-back activities often reflect a company’s confidence in its financial health and can impact stock value positively.

For further insights into AU:PPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.