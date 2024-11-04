Praemium Limited’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Update

Praemium Ltd (AU:PPS) has released an update.

Praemium Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of an additional 62,000 shares, bringing the total to over 40 million shares repurchased. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital efficiency. Investors interested in Praemium’s stock buy-back activity can keep an eye on how this might influence the market valuation.

