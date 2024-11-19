News & Insights

Praemium Limited Reports Strong Financial Growth and Acquisitions

November 19, 2024 — 08:22 pm EST

Praemium Ltd (AU:PPS) has released an update.

Praemium Limited has reported a strong financial performance, with a notable $21.5 million EBITDA and the successful acquisition of OneVue, which is expected to enhance earnings by $3 million annually. The company has also introduced its new market-leading Spectrum platform and announced a $0.01 per share fully franked dividend, highlighting its commitment to sustainable growth and shareholder value. With a strategic focus on both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, Praemium is well-positioned for continued success in the financial markets.

