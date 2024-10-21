News & Insights

Praemium Limited Reports Record Growth in FUA

October 21, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

Praemium Ltd (AU:PPS) has released an update.

Praemium Limited has reported a robust growth in its funds under administration (FUA), reaching a record total of $59.4 billion, marking a 33% increase from the previous year. The company also launched its next-generation IDPS platform, Spectrum, which is expected to drive further growth. Despite some outflows, the firm’s strong market performance and the addition of new client organizations highlight its leading market capabilities.

