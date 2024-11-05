Praemium Limited Hosts FY2025 Investor Forum

Praemium Ltd (AU:PPS) has released an update.

Praemium Limited is hosting its FY2025 Investor Forum on November 6, 2024, offering insights into the company’s financial strategies and growth prospects. Interested investors can join virtually via Microsoft Teams to engage with the Praemium Executive Leadership. This event is a prime opportunity for stakeholders to understand the company’s direction and future plans.

