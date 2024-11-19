Praemium Limited Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Praemium Ltd (AU:PPS) has released an update.

Praemium Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw significant shareholder support for key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of directors Stuart Robertson and Claire Willette. The issuance of performance rights to CEO Anthony Wamsteker was also approved, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

