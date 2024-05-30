News & Insights

Stocks

Praemium Limited Continues Share Buy-Back

May 30, 2024 — 03:35 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Praemium Ltd (AU:PPS) has released an update.

Praemium Limited has announced an update to their ongoing share buy-back program, with the latest transaction involving the purchase of 75,009 ordinary fully paid shares. As of the latest announcement, the total number of shares bought back by the company amounts to 35,835,884. The update, dated May 30, 2024, underscores the company’s continued investment in its own stock through the market buy-back strategy.

For further insights into AU:PPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.