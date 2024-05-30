Praemium Limited Continues Share Buy-Back

Praemium Ltd (AU:PPS) has released an update.

Praemium Limited has announced an update to their ongoing share buy-back program, with the latest transaction involving the purchase of 75,009 ordinary fully paid shares. As of the latest announcement, the total number of shares bought back by the company amounts to 35,835,884. The update, dated May 30, 2024, underscores the company’s continued investment in its own stock through the market buy-back strategy.

