Praemium Limited Continues Share Buy-Back

Praemium Limited has announced an update on its share buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of 20,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, contributing to a total of 35,815,884 shares bought back to date. The buy-back is part of an ongoing effort, as indicated by their regular market notifications to the ASX under the code PPS.

