Praemium Limited Continues Share Buy-Back

Praemium Limited has actively engaged in a stock buy-back, acquiring an additional 225,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to the total 35,419,552 shares bought back to date. The latest announcement on May 24, 2024, serves as a daily update to Praemium’s ongoing on-market share repurchase initiative.

