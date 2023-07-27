Prada's first-half sales rise less than expected, profitability jumps

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Italy's Prada 1913.HK posted 20% growth at constant exchange rate in first half sales, slightly below consensus, but profitability jumped by more than expected.

Revenues at the luxury group, listed in Honk Kong, totalled 2.232 billion euros ($2.49 billion), boosted by Asia and Europe and despite lower retail sales in the Americas.

Analysts expected 2.275 billion euros, according to a consensus of analysts drafted by Reuters.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) jumped to 491 million euros from 305 million euros in the first six month of last year and compared to analysts' estimate of around 460 million euros.

($1 = 0.8972 euros)

