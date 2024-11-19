Prada upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA

BofA analyst Daria Nasledysheva upgraded Prada (PRDSY) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of HK$65, up from HK$60. The analyst believes Prada Group can continue to outperform the luxury market, while establishing Miu Miu as a core player in the industry, capitalizing on its peak brand heat to drive sustainable growth.

