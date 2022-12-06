Commodities

Prada to recommend ex-Luxottica boss Guerra as new CEO

December 06, 2022 — 07:52 am EST

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Prada 1913.F, 1913.HK said on Tuesday that former Luxottica chief Andrea Guerra would be recommended as its new chief executive officer at a board meeting to be held in January next year.

