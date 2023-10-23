News & Insights

Prada looking at dual listing but not M&A - CEO

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

October 23, 2023 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed Prada 1913.HK is looking at a dual listing on the Milan bourse, though it is not the Italian fashion group's priority, the Chief Executive said on Monday.

A dual listing in Europe would help Prada widen its investor base, as some investment funds can only put money in European or U.S. stocks.

Andrea Guerra added that Prada had no need for M&A deals in the next 3-5 years, but would carry on with organic growth, "to have the role that belongs to us", speaking at a fashion conference.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

