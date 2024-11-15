Prada Group Reports Strong Growth in 2024 Earnings

Prada SpA ( (PRDSF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Prada SpA presented to its investors.

Prada S.p.A., a leading entity in the luxury fashion sector, designs, manufactures, and distributes high-end clothing, leather goods, and footwear globally, with a significant presence in over 70 countries.

Prada Group has reported a robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, showcasing a 18% year-on-year increase in retail sales, driven by strong brand identity and strategic execution across its flagship brands, Prada and Miu Miu.

Key financial metrics reveal net revenues of €3,829 million, with retail sales reaching €3,425 million, both reflecting an 18% increase at constant currency rates compared to the previous year. Notably, Prada’s retail sales rose by 4%, while Miu Miu experienced an impressive 97% growth. Regionally, the group saw double-digit growth in Asia Pacific, Europe, Japan, and the Middle East, with the Americas also showing marginal improvement.

As the company navigates a challenging market environment, it continues to focus on creative innovation and cultural engagement, as seen in initiatives like the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli’s America’s Cup participation and the unveiling of a spacesuit with Axiom Space. These efforts, combined with a balanced product mix, have reinforced the brand’s market position.

Looking ahead, Prada Group remains committed to its strategic investment plans aimed at sustaining long-term growth. The management expresses confidence in overcoming industry challenges, emphasizing its dedication to achieving sustainable, above-market growth through continued brand desirability and operational excellence.

