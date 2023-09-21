Prada fringes, breezy looks for Emporio Armani at Milan Fashion Week

Adds Emporio Armani show in paragraphs 12,13,14

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Models walked amid slime falling from the ceiling at Prada's catwalk show on Thursday, as the Italian luxury label presented its latest womenswear collection at Milan Fashion Week.

Designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons opened the Spring/Summer 2024 show with an all-grey shirt and shorts look, worn with a patterned scarf on top.

The catwalk was split in half by clear slime pouring down in the middle, a similar feature to Prada's menswear show in June.

Models wore shirts and jumpsuits with exaggerated shoulders and extra long sleeves, high-waisted belted shorts and sheer skirts. Jackets were large and box-shaped.

Fringes dominated many looks - featuring on floral patterned shirts as well as hanging from belts as if forming skirts.

Dresses in pastel colours had loose, white sheer top layers.

There were also all-black leather looks, some with studded pattern motifs.

Footwear consisted of slip-on heels in bright colours, studded pumps as well as all black brogues.

Models also wore large headbands that resembled hats.

The label, part of the Hong Kong-listed Prada fashion group 1913.HK, drew many celebrities to its front row, including actors Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson and Benedict Cumberbatch as well as South Korean boy band ENHYPEN among other famous names.

At the end, Prada and Simons were joined for their end-of-show bow by long-time design director Fabio Zambernardi, who is leaving the group, sources have said.

Designer Giorgio Armani chose light breezy looks for his Emporio Armani line, dressing models in loose shirts and jackets, crop tops and shorts.

Models wore short dresses and lightweight trousers in neutral and pastel shades. For the evening, colours were bolder on sparkly sequined tops paired with long floaty skirts.

Armani will host the show for his main Giorgio Armani line on Sunday.

Milan, which will host shows by other fashion heavyweights including Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace, is the third leg of the month-long Spring/Summer 2024 catwalk calendar that began in New York in early September. Other stops include London and Paris.

Milan Fashion Week runs until Monday.

