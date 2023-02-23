Prada brings blooming flowers to designs at Milan Fashion Week

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Florals bloomed on skirts, shoes and from the ceiling at Italian designer label Prada's Milan Fashion Week show on Thursday.

Designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons turned wedding dresses into everyday looks, opening their autumn/winter 2023-24 catwalk presentation with a range of long and short white skirts embellished with white flowers and paired with knits.

Utility suits became long shirt dresses with trains, while large boxy jackets were matched with slim ankle-length trousers in mainly dark shades.

Models wore shirts with stick-out shoulders, knits and jackets with colourful inside collars, and pastel-coloured cigarette trousers paired with ribbed tops.

Kitten heels in a range of colours bore cut out floral patterns.

The collection also featured white puffer and dark asymmetrical mini skirts, colourful printed dresses, buttoned capes and a range of duffel coats.

Last month, the Hong Kong-listed fashion group 1913.F said it had appointed a new chief executive, Andrea Guerra, taking the place of Patrizio Bertelli and Miuccia Prada and easing a transition to the next generation of the founding family.

Milan Fashion Week is the third leg of the month-long catwalk calendar, during which designers present their autumn/winter 2023-24 collections.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Elisa Anzolin; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Christina Fincher)

