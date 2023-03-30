Commodities

Prada aims to hire over 400 workers in Italy by year-end

March 30, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

MILAN, March 30 (Reuters) - Prada 1913.F aims to hire more than 400 people in Italy by year-end to strengthen its production capacity and keep up with the group's growth, the Italian luxury group said on Thursday.

The investment plan, dedicated to the enlargement of its plants in central Italy as well as training and hiring new people, will guarantee the group greater agility and a reduction of the time-to-market, Prada said.

Prada has roughly 5,300 employees in Italy, of which 3,200 in manufacturing.

