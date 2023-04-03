Practice makes…..model portfolios?

In recent years, third party model portfolios, of course, have experienced stunning growth, according to wisdomtree.com.

But – and isn’t there often one? – their ability to leverage the models in their practice have been questioned by advisors.

Tapping into insights complied from the WisdomTree Third-Party Model Portfolios Research Study, concerns among advisors include wondering which of their clients are a good fit for third-party models.

An idea: kick things off with clientele who especially take to third party models.

By tapping model portfolios, advisors can expend more time on activities that involve direct interaction with clients, according to ssga.com. It goes a long way toward bucking up their satisfaction and “wallet share growth.”

The management of portfolios, a gaggle of advisors continue to believe, is at the core of their value. Then there’s the cold reality: the upside of specialized expertise is burgeoning among individual investors. In dispensing comprehensive advice, it’s paramount for advisors to maintain a degree of knowledge across a range of topics. That impacts the time they can invest in activities revolving around the portfolio.

