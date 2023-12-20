Practical Strategies for Growth

At the onset of their careers, most financial advisors have big aspirations. Yet, many fail to realize their ambitions and plateau at certain levels. At each level, there are common obstacles that need to be overcome.

The first phase is the hustle phase, when a lot of energy is expended to start building the business. During this phase, key steps to take are to invest in yourself by embracing discomfort and stretching beyond yourself to grow, build a capable team, get in the habit of giving out value without any expectations, find like-minded and supportive individuals to surround yourself on the journey, and embrace acting fast. Technology can also be leveraged to level the playing field.

The next phase is the surrender phase. During this, the major focus is on building a team and transitioning from being a solo operator. At some point, this becomes necessary in order to achieve more growth. It will require adopting a CEO mindset, focusing on key tasks while delegating others, and developing scalable systems.

The final phase is the harmony phase. This is when you can step back with minimal interruption to the business. During this phase, the major focus is on aligning personal and professional goals, finding new avenues of growth by leveraging your team, investing in sustainability, instilling a culture, and embracing the flow.

Finsum: Financial advisors go through phases during their careers that require different strategies and ways of thinking.

