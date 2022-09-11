US Markets

Prabal Gurung uses United Nations as backdrop for New York fashion show

Contributor
Alicia Powell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOE PENNEY

As an alert to the status quo, designer Prabal Gurung presented his spring 2023 collection of bold and bright colors on Saturday at the old Japanese consulate on the United Nations Plaza.

Sept 11 (Reuters) - As an alert to the status quo, designer Prabal Gurung presented his spring 2023 collection of bold and bright colors on Saturday at the old Japanese consulate on the United Nations Plaza.

Models of all sizes and gender, including the step-daughter to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Ella Emhoff, helped the designer showcase his line of soft sheers coupled next to metallics and liquid-like gloves and leggings.

"It represents everything that we want to see in the world," Gurung said of the location.

He said his line also gives voice to the underrepresented.

"You know, spring 2023 is a celebration of those who are often monitored, scrutinized, watched, but rarely seen. You know, these are the people, misfits of the world."

New York Fashion Week will run until Sept. 14.

(Reporting by Alicia Powell; Editing by Diane Craft)

((diane.craft@thomsonreuters.com; +1(646) 223-6234;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular