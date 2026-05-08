PRAA Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Cash Collections

PRA Group, Inc. PRAA delivered first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of 73 cents, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 43.1%. The bottom line increased more than eightfold year over year.

Total revenues were $315 million, beating the consensus mark of $298 million by 5.4% and rising 16.7% year over year.

Results reflected stronger cash generation across geographies, aided by continued momentum in the U.S. legal collections channel and solid performance in Europe. Strong portfolio income also contributed to the upside, partly offset by an elevated expense level.

PRAA’s net income of $31.8 million increased nearly fourfold year over year. Other revenues came in at $1.1 million, which soared 44.5% year over year.

PRA Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PRA Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PRA Group, Inc. Quote

PRAA’s Collections Strength Drove Top-Line Upside

PRAA’s cash collections increased to $551.9 million, up 11% from the prior-year quarter, supported by higher collections in both the United States and Europe. Management highlighted that investments in the U.S. legal collections channel continued to generate meaningful collections growth. The metric came higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $537 million.

The cash efficiency ratio was 61.8%.

By region, U.S. Core cash collections totaled $268.4 million, while Europe Core collections were $192 million. The company also generated $50.8 million of collections from other markets, reflecting its diversified footprint.

PRA Group’s Portfolio Revenues Rose on Income Growth

PRA Group’s portfolio income increased 11.9% year over year to $269.6 million, which management attributed to strong recent purchases at improved returns. Changes in expected recoveries contributed meaningfully as well, totaling $43.9 million in the quarter.

Total portfolio revenues rose 16.6% to $313.5 million compared with $268.9 million a year ago.

PRAA’s Cost Base Rose, Led by Legal Collection Spend

PRAA’s operating expenses increased $16.2 million year over year to $211.3 million. The largest driver was a $15.1 million rise in legal collection costs, which management tied to investments intended to support future cash collections growth.

Offsetting some pressure, compensation and benefits declined $2.6 million, reflecting actions to right-size agent headcount, lean more on external collections resources and reduce corporate roles. Communication expense also decreased $1.5 million as the company used more cost-efficient collection strategies.

PRA Group’s Buying Stayed Disciplined as ERC Expanded

PRA Group purchased $220.9 million of nonperforming loan portfolios in the quarter, with purchases spanning the US, Europe and other markets. Management emphasized an approach focused on higher net returns while balancing investments and leverage.

Estimated remaining collections were $8.5 billion at quarter-end, up 9.5% year over year, underscoring the scale of future projected cash collections embedded in the portfolio. The company also disclosed forward flow commitments of $321.8 million over the next 12 months, led by Europe and the US.

PRAA’s Financial Update (As of March 31, 2026)

PRA Group exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $124.8 million, which rose 19.5% from the figure at 2025-end.

Total assets of $5.2 billion increased 2% from the 2025-end level.

Borrowings were $3.8 billion, up 2.2% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Total equity of $1.1 billion grew 2.7% from the figure at the end of 2025.

PRAA’s Capital Position Supported Deleveraging Priorities

PRAA ended the quarter with total availability under its credit facilities of $996 million, including $714.3 million tied to current ERC (and subject to covenants) plus $281.7 million of additional availability subject to borrowing base and debt covenants.

Management reiterated its intent to keep investing with discipline while targeting net leverage trending toward the mid-2x area over the next few years, supported by growing adjusted EBITDA. The company also repurchased $10 million of shares during the quarter as part of its capital allocation toolkit.

PRAA’s Zacks Rank

PRA Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Finance Sector Releases

Of the other Finance sector players that have reported first-quarter results so far, the bottom-line results of Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT, Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. BFH and Evercore Inc. EVR beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Virtu Financial reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.9%. The bottom line increased 72.3% year over year. Adjusted Net Trading Income rose 58.2% year over year to $786.5 million, surpassing the consensus estimate by 37.5%. Revenues from commissions, net and technology services rose 23.3% year over year to $186.6 million. Interest and dividend income of $127.5 million increased 16.9% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 62.7% year over year to $520.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved year over year to 66.2% from 64.4% a year ago.

In the Market Making segment, adjusted net trading income totaled $637.1 million in the first quarter, climbing 66.8% year over year. The unit’s revenues increased 32.5% year over year to $915.7 million. The Execution Services unit recorded adjusted net trading income of $149.5 million in the quarter under review, representing an increase of 29.8% year over year. The unit’s total revenues rose 32.7% year over year to $187.1 million.

Bread Financial’s first-quarter 2026 operating income of $4.18 per share outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39.3%. The bottom line rose 49% year over year. Revenues increased 5% from the prior-year level to $1 billion, exceeding the consensus estimate by 1.1%. Credit sales of $6.5 billion increased 7% year over year. Average loan increased 1% to $18.3 billion, and end-of-period loans rose 2% to $18.1 billion. Total interest income increased 2% to $1.2 billion.

The net interest margin improved 120 basis points to 19.3%. Total non-interest expenses decreased 1% to $472 million. The delinquency rate of 5.6% improved from 5.9% year over year. The net loss rate of 7.3% improved 83 basis points year over year. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings increased 11% year over year to $546 million. Adjusted PPNR, a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes gains on portfolio sales and the impact of debt repurchases, increased 11% year over year to $546 million.

Evercore reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $7.53, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.57. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s $3.49. Net income attributable to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $301.2 million, up from $146.2 million in the year-ago quarter. In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported record net revenues (adjusted) of $1.40 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.2%. The top line increased from $699.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

The adjusted compensation ratio was 64%, down from 65.7% in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin was 25.3%, up from 16.6% in the prior-year quarter. In the Investment Banking & Equities segment, net revenues increased 102.9% year over year to $1.37 billion. Also, operating income surged from $106.7 million in the year-ago quarter to $326.9 million. Investment Management unit’s net revenues were $22.8 million, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Operating income was $3.8 million, down 15% year over year. AUM was $15.1 billion as of March 31, 2026, up 10% year over year.

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PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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