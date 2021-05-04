PRA Health (PRAH) Stock Down 0.3% Despite Q1 Earnings Beat

Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. PRAH have declined 0.3% as of May 3 following its first-quarter 2021 earnings announcement.

The company reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.35, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%. The bottom line also rose 28.6% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Revenues

For the quarter, revenues came in at $933.8 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.2%. The top line also grew 19.1% year over year.

Results in Detail

Segmental Analysis

Net new business at the Clinical Research segment totaled $797.2 million. Through the segment, the company receives contracts to provide clinical research services with payments based on fixed-fee or fee-for-service arrangements.

Revenues at the Clinical Research segment amounted to $866.6 million, up 19.3% year over year while revenues at the Data Solutions segment amounted to $67.1 million, up 16.6% year over year.

Direct Costs

Direct costs totaled $472 million in the quarter, up 16.9% from the prior-year quarter. Per management, the increase was primarily induced by a rise in labor-related costs in the Clinical Research segment and escalated data costs in the Data Solutions segment.

Margin Trend

Gross profit came in at $461.8 million, up 21.6%. Gross margin came in at 49.5%, highlighting an expansion of 98 basis points (bps).

Adjusted operating profit in the quarter grossed $338.9 million, up 24.2% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin in the quarter was 36.3%, up 148 bps.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Quote

Financial Update

The company exited the first quarter of 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $690.3 million, up from $506.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $192.2 million compared with $60.6 million in the year-ago period.

Our Take

PRA Health ended the first quarter on a strong note. Solid performance by both Clinical Research and Data Solutions segments is a major positive. Further, PRA Health continues to gain from large pharmaceutical companies and is also well-poised on (Contract Research Organization) CRO market prospects. Expansion in both margins is encouraging as well.

On the flip side, direct costs shot up in the quarter under review.

