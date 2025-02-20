PRA Group's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Portfolio Income Strength

PRA Group, Inc. PRAA reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share of 47 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4%. A loss of 22 cents per share was incurred in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues of $293.2 million advanced 32.4% year over year. The top line beat the consensus mark by 6%.

The quarterly results benefited on the back of strong cash collections and rising portfolio income. As a result, the quarter also witnessed a rebound in the company’s net income. However, the upside was partly offset by an elevated expense level resulting from increased legal costs and fees.

PRA Group’s Quarterly Operational Update

PRA Group’s cash collections improved 14.1% year over year to $468.1 million but fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $481.9 million. The metric gained from higher cash collections across the United States and Europe.

Portfolio income was $229.7 million, which advanced 18% year over year and beat the consensus mark of $228.4 million. Other revenues more than doubled year over year to $8.3 million, significantly higher than the consensus mark of $4.5 million.

Total operating expenses of $199.1 million escalated 13.2% year over year due to increased legal collection costs and fees.

PRAA recorded a net income of $22.8 million against the prior-year quarter’s loss of $5.9 million.

The company purchased nonperforming loan portfolios of $432.7 million, which climbed 51.9% year over year. The cash efficiency ratio was 58%. The estimated remaining collections amounted to $7.5 billion at the fourth-quarter end.

PRAA’s Financial Update (as of Dec. 31, 2024)

PRA Group exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $105.9 million, which declined 5.9% from the 2023-end level. It had $1 billion remaining under its credit facilities at the fourth-quarter end.

Total assets of $4.9 billion increased 9% from the figure at 2023-end.

Borrowings were $3.3 billion, up 14.1% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Total equity of $1.2 billion slid 3.7% from the 2023-end level.

PRA Group’s Full Year Results

For 2024, total revenues were $1.1 billion, which soared 38.9% from the 2023 figure. Portfolio income rose 13.2% year over year to $857.2 million. Earnings per share of $1.79 compares favorably against an incurred loss of $2.13 in 2023.

PRAA’s 2025 Outlook

Management estimates portfolio investments of $1.2 billion for 2025. PRAA forecasts cash collections to witness high-single-digit growth as a result of strong portfolio purchases and benefits from cash-generating initiatives.

The cash efficiency ratio is projected to be more than 60% in 2025. The company expects a return on average tangible equity of around 12%.

PRAA’s Zacks Rank

PRA Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

