PRA Group's (PRAA) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

PRA Group, Inc.’s PRAA fourth-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 65 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents by 4.8%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 8.3% year over year, primarily owing to an improved top line.



Also, revenues of $274 million were up 1.9% from the year-ago quarter, courtesy of the company’s portfolio income. Further, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.2%.



The company’s cash collection of $481.9 million climbed 6% from the year-ago figure on the back of nonlegal collections in the United States and by Core and Insolvency in Europe.

Quarterly Operational Update

PRA Group’s fee income of $2.9 million dropped 32% year over year.

The company’s portfolio income came in at $233.5 million in the quarter under review compared with income recognized from finance receivables of $262.8 million in the prior-year quarter.



Total operating expenses dipped 0.6% over year to $184.6 million, mainly owing to lower legal collection fees.



Moreover, the same was offset by a surge in outside fees and services.

Business Update

The company spent $289.8 million on finance receivables in the quarter under review.

Financial Update (as of Dec 31, 2020)

The company had total assets worth $4.5 billion, up 0.7% from the level at 2019 end.



PRA Group exited the quarter with total equity of $1.3 billion, up 11.9% from the level on Dec 31, 2019.



Cash and cash equivalents in the quarter under discussion were $108.6 million, down 9.3% from the level at 2019 end.



At the end of the fourth quarter, borrowings decreased 5.2% to $2.6 billion from the number at 2019 end.

Full-Year Update

Net income of the company came in at $3.26 per share, up 73% year over year. This compares favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.22 per share.



Total cash collections increased 9% to $2 billion.



Total revenues of the company totalled $1.1 billion, up 5% year over year.

This compares favourably with the consensus mark of $1.04 billion.

Zacks Rank and Performance of Other Players

PRA Group currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Among other stocks in the same space that already reported fourth-quarter earnings, the bottom-line results of Mastercard Incorporated MA, American Express Co. AXP, and Discover Financial Services DFS surpassed their respective estimates.

