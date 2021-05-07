Stocks

PRA Group's (PRAA) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Improve Y/Y

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

PRA Group, Inc.’s PRAA first-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.27 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 69.3%. Moreover, the bottom line skyrocketed 202.4% year over year, primarily owing to an improved top line.

Also, revenues of $289 million were up 14.7% from the year-ago quarter, courtesy of higher changes in expected recoveries and other revenues.

Further, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.9%.
The company’s cash collection of $555.9 climbed 12% from the year-ago figure on the back of an increase in U.S. call center and other cash collections along with better Europe cash collections. However, the same was partly offset by a decline in U.S. legal and Americas Insolvency cash collections.

PRA Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PRA Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PRA Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PRA Group, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Operational Update

PRA Group’s fee income of $2.1 million dipped 1.3% year over year.

The company’s portfolio income came in at $231.7 million  in the quarter under review, down 11.6% year over year.

Total operating expenses dropped 6.6% year over year to $178.7 million, mainly on lower legal collection costs.

Moreover, the same was offset by a surge in agency fees, primarily outside the United States.

Business Update

The company spent $159 million on finance receivables in the quarter under review.

Financial Update (as of Mar 31, 2021)

The company had total assets worth $4.3 billion, down 3.9% from the level at 2020 end.

PRA Group exited the quarter with total equity of $1.4 billion, up 2.2% from the level on Dec 31, 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents in the quarter under discussion were $92.8 million, down 14.6% from the level at 2020 end.

At the end of the first quarter, borrowings decreased 6% to $2.5 billion from the number at 2020 end.

Zacks Rank and Performance of Other Players

PRA Group currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Of the finance sector players that have reported first-quarter earnings so far, the bottom-line results of  American Express Company  AXP, Synchrony Financial  SYF and  Discover Financial Services  DFS beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.

Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>
 


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
American Express Company (AXP): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Discover Financial Services (DFS): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Synchrony Financial (SYF): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    #TradeTalks: Stocks have struggled to set new highs, despite all the recent economic data

    Stocks have struggled to set new highs, despite all the recent economic data which is starting to look like the V-shaped recovery some forecast just 12 months ago. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino.

    Apr 28, 2021

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular