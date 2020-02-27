PRA Group Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.3 million or $0.60 per share, up from $14.9 million or $0.33 per share in the fourth quarter last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $269.1 million, up from $236.7 million last year.

Global cash collections for the fourth quarter was $456.6 million, an increase of 13% from $402.7 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.49 per share on revenues of $251.98 million.

