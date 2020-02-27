Markets
PRAA

PRA Group Q4 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.3 million or $0.60 per share, up from $14.9 million or $0.33 per share in the fourth quarter last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $269.1 million, up from $236.7 million last year.

Global cash collections for the fourth quarter was $456.6 million, an increase of 13% from $402.7 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.49 per share on revenues of $251.98 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRAA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular