PRA Group (PRAA) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Improve Y/Y

PRA Group, Inc.’s PRAA fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 79 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also increased year over year by 21.5% owing to lower expenses.



Revenues of $256.9 million were down 6.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level due to lower portfolio income. However, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4%.



PRAA’s cash collection of $473.7 million decreased 1.7% from the year-ago figure due to a decrease in U.S. call center and other cash collections as well as Brazil cash collections.

PRA Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PRA Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PRA Group, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Operational Update

PRA Group’s fee income of $3.8 million increased 32% year over year.



PRAA’s portfolio income came in at $211.6 million during the quarter under review, down 9.4% year over year.



Total operating expenses were down 5.5% year over year to $174.48 million on lower compensation and employee services, legal collection costs, agency fees, outside fees and services, depreciation and amortization.

Business Update

PRA Group purchased $201.7 million of nonperforming loan portfolios.

Share Repurchase Update

PRAA bought back shares worth $139 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Management also authorized a new $150-million program upon completion of the previous program.

2021 Update

PRAA delivered cash collections of $2.1 billion for the full year. In 2021, this financial Miscellaneous services company came up with revenues of $1.1 billion, up 2.8% year over year.

Financial Update (as of Dec 31, 2021)

PRAA had total assets worth $4.3 billion, down 1.9% from the level at 2020 end.



PRA Group exited the fourth quarter with total equity of $1.3 billion, down 3.5% from the level on Dec 31, 2020.



Cash and cash equivalents in the quarter under discussion were $87.5 million, down 19.4% from the level at 2020 end.



At the end of the fourth quarter, borrowings decreased 2% to $2.6 billion from the number at 2020 end.

Zacks Rank and Performance of Other Players

PRA Group currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Of the finance sector players that have reported fourth-quarter earnings so far, the bottom-line results of American Express Company AXP, Synchrony Financial SYF and Discover Financial Services DFS beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.