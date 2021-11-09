PRA Group (PRAA) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Tumble Y/Y

PRA Group, Inc.’s PRAA third-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 76 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents by 6.2% due to lower revenues. However, the bottom line decreased 17.4% year over year.



The company witnessed steep operating expenses in the quarter under review.

Revenues of $263.7 million were down 1.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level due to lower portfolio income. However, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%.



The company’s cash collection of $488.4 million decreased 6% from the year-ago figure due to return to more normal seasonal trends in the United States along with lower volume on accounts in the U.S. legal channel during the current year.

PRA Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





PRA Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PRA Group, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Operational Update

PRA Group’s fee income of $6.2 million increased 213.9% year over year.



The company’s portfolio income came in at $212.9 million during the quarter under review, down 11.4% year over year.



Total operating expenses were up 3.9% year over year to $186.1 million due to higher compensation and employee services, agency fees, outside fees and services, communication, rent and occupancy and other operating costs.

Business Update

The company spent $391.9 million on finance receivables in the quarter under review.

Share Repurchase Update

The company bought back shares worth $74 million in the third quarter of 2021. Management also added $80 million to its share buyback plan, raising the authorization to $230 million.

Financial Update (as of Sep 30, 2021)

The company had total assets worth $4.3 billion, down 2.7% from the level at 2020 end.



PRA Group exited the third quarter with total equity of $1.4 billion, up 3.6% from the level on Dec 31, 2020.



Cash and cash equivalents in the quarter under discussion were $56.5 million, down 47.9% from the level at 2020 end.



At the end of the third quarter, borrowings decreased 5.3% to $2.5 billion from the number at 2020 end.

Zacks Rank and Performance of Other Players

PRA Group currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Of the finance sector players that have reported third-quarter earnings so far, the bottom-line results of American Express Company AXP, Synchrony Financial SYF and Discover Financial Services DFS beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.