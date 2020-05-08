PRA Group (PRAA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

PRA Group, Inc.’s PRAA first-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 42 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35.5%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 23.5% year over year, primarily due to improved top-line growth.

Revenues of $252 million were up 2.4% from the year-ago quarter, courtesy of high portfolio income. Further, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%.

The company’s cash collection of $494.6 million climbed 7.2% from the figure reported in the first quarter on the back of higher contributions by Americas Core, Europe Core and Europe Insolvency.

Quarterly Operational Update

PRA Group’s fee income of $2.2 million plunged 65.3% year over year.

The company’s portfolio income came in at $262 million in the quarter under review, which compares favorably with income recognized on finance receivables of $238.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Total operating expenses inched up 0.2% over year to $191.2 million, mainly on account of higher legal collection fees, outside fees and services, communication, rent and occupancy and other operating expenses.

Business Update

The company spent $273.2 million on finance receivables in the quarter under review.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2020, the company had total assets of $4.4 billion, down 1.7% from the level at 2019 end.

PRA Group exited the quarter with total equity of $1.1 billion, down 8.7% from the level on Dec 31, 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents in the quarter under discussion were $180 million, up 50.3% from the level at 2019 end.

In the quarter under review, borrowings inched up 0.7% to $2.8 billion from the number at 2019 end.

