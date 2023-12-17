PRA Group (PRAA) Price Target Increased by 6.17% to 29.24

The average one-year price target for PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) has been revised to 29.24 / share. This is an increase of 6.17% from the prior estimate of 27.54 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.69% from the latest reported closing price of 23.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in PRA Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRAA is 0.08%, a decrease of 18.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 43,208K shares. The put/call ratio of PRAA is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,884K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,459K shares, representing an increase of 10.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 0.12% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,364K shares representing 8.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,574K shares, representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 17.88% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,652K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,761K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 16.23% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 1,383K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 9.89% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,338K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 89.28% over the last quarter.

PRA Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas and Europe. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.