PRA Group Intends To Offer $400 Mln Of Senior Notes, Due 2030

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) announced its intention to offer $400 million in Senior Notes, due 2030 in a private transaction.

The Notes, to be guaranteed by the Company's current and future domestic subsidiaries, is expected to help repay $396 million of its existing debt under its North American revolving credit facility.

Subsequently, PRA Group plans to utilize funds from the North American Revolver to redeem $298 million of 7.375% Senior Notes, due 2025.

The offering is aimed at qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and certain foreign entities under Regulation under the Securities Act.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.