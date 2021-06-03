PRA Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRAA) CEO Will Probably Find It Hard To See A Huge Raise This Year

As many shareholders of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will be aware, they have not made a gain on their investment in the past three years. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 10 June 2021. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing PRA Group, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that PRA Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.8b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$5.5m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 17% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$925k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$5.7m. This suggests that PRA Group remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Kevin Stevenson also holds US$11m worth of PRA Group stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$925k US$900k 17% Other US$4.6m US$3.8m 83% Total Compensation US$5.5m US$4.7m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 17% of total compensation represents salary and 83% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that PRA Group allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at PRA Group, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, PRA Group, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 11% per year. Its revenue is up 7.8% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has PRA Group, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 1.4% over three years, some PRA Group, Inc. investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for PRA Group that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

