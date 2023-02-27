PRA Group Inc. Reveals Drop In Q4 Profit, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $16.0 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $34.3 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.2% to $222.9 million from $256.9 million last year.

PRA Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $16.0 Mln. vs. $34.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.32 -Revenue (Q4): $222.9 Mln vs. $256.9 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.