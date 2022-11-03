PRA Group Inc. Q3 Profit Falls, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $24.7 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $34.5 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $244.8 million from $212.9 million last year.

PRA Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $24.7 Mln. vs. $34.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.46 -Revenue (Q3): $244.8 Mln vs. $212.9 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.