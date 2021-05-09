PRA Group, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 7.1% to hit US$289m. PRA Group also reported a statutory profit of US$1.27, which was an impressive 65% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:PRAA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the five analysts covering PRA Group, is for revenues of US$1.08b in 2021, which would reflect a perceptible 2.5% reduction in PRA Group's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to drop 19% to US$3.35 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.08b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.88 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the nice increase in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$47.67, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values PRA Group at US$55.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$39.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await PRA Group shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 3.3% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 5.1% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 8.8% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - PRA Group is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around PRA Group's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that PRA Group's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$47.67, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on PRA Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for PRA Group going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

