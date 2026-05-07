PRA Group Inc. Reports Climb In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $28.21 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $3.65 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $314.53 million from $269.61 million last year.

PRA Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.21 Mln. vs. $3.65 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $314.53 Mln vs. $269.61 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.