PRA Group Inc. Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) revealed earnings for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $3.659 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $3.475 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $269.19 million from $255.586 million last year.

PRA Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.659 Mln. vs. $3.475 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $269.19 Mln vs. $255.586 Mln last year.

