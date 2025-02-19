News & Insights

PRA GROUP Earnings Results: $PRAA Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 19, 2025

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker

PRA GROUP ($PRAA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.47 per share, beating estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $293,230,000, beating estimates of $281,321,610 by $11,908,390.

PRA GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of PRA GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC removed 1,083,567 shares (-63.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,635,714
  • T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 769,981 shares (-29.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,084,903
  • BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 613,316 shares (-52.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,812,171
  • INVESCO LTD. added 529,041 shares (+195.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,051,666
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 267,015 shares (+356.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,577,943
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 246,282 shares (+271.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,144,830
  • PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD removed 240,034 shares (-80.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,014,310

