PRA Group CFO Pete Graham Resigns; Rakesh Sehgal Named Replacement

(RTTNews) - PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA), a company engaged in acquiring and collecting non-performing loans, announced on Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Pete Graham has resigned from the company, effective September 15 to pursue an external opportunity.

Rakesh Sehgal will succeed him.

Sehgal joined the firm in 2022 as the head of corporate development. Previously, he worked as the managing director in the Mergers and Acquisitions Group at General Electric and GE Capital. He has also worked at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers.

On Wednesday, shares of PRA closed at $19.80 up 1.02% on Nasdaq.

