Pra Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PRAA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pra Group Inc (Symbol: PRAA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.80, changing hands as low as $31.66 per share. Pra Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRAA's low point in its 52 week range is $25.56 per share, with $39.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.55.

