PRA Group Appoints Vikram Atal To Succeed Kevin Stevenson As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) announced Monday that its board of directors has elected longtime board member Vikram Atal as its president and CEO, effective immediately. Atal replaces Kevin Stevenson, who has served as president and CEO since 2017 and is leaving the company.

Atal joined PRA Group's board in 2015 and served on the audit committee and as chair of the risk committee. Over his 27-year career at Citigroup, he led the North America card franchise and was also vice-chair of Citigroup's worldwide credit card franchise. He also served as a senior advisor to both McKinsey & Company and venture investment firm MissionOG.

Meanwhile, Stevenson co-founded PRA Group along with current PRA Group Board Chair Steve Fredrickson in 1996.

