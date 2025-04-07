PRA Group Appoints Martin Sjolund As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) announced that it has appointed President of PRA Group Europe Martin Sjolund to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 17, 2025.

Sjolund succeeds current President and Chief Executive Officer Vikram Atal, who announced that he will retire and serve as a senior advisor through December 31, 2025. Sjolund will be appointed to the Board upon assuming the role of President and CEO, and Atal will retire from the Board at that time.

Sjolund has served as President of PRA Group Europe since 2018. Before being promoted to his current role, Sjolund served as Chief Operating Officer of Europe from 2015 until 2018. He was previously Director of Group Strategy and Corporate Development (Europe), a position he also held at Aktiv Kapital from 2011 until PRA Group acquired Aktiv Kapital in 2014.

Prior to joining Aktiv Kapital, Sjolund held leadership positions in global technology companies and was a management consultant with McKinsey & Company in Singapore and London.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.