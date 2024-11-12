News & Insights

PR TIMES Corporation Achieves Record Sales Growth

November 12, 2024 — 02:19 am EST

PR TIMES Corporation (JP:3922) has released an update.

PR TIMES Corporation reported a 17.4% year-on-year increase in net sales for the second quarter of FY2024, marking a record high for the sixth consecutive quarter. Despite a slight dip in first-half forecasts, operating profit rose by 13.8% with a robust outlook for the rest of the year. The company aims for a significant operating profit in FY2025, focusing on achieving their Milestone 2025 goal.

